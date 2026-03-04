Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Danville settles lawsuit over wrongful arrest of dementia patient who has since died

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Danville has settled a lawsuit with John Hardwick in regards to his wrongful arrest at a Danville Walmart by Danville Police officers in October of 2025. The amount of the settlement is not being disclosed at this time.

Notably, John Hardwick died on February 11 at his home with his wife, Cindy, and family by his side, according to his attorney Ephraim Helton.

The department reportedly agreed to a change in policy, noting that officers will be trained on how to interact with people of diminish capacity and diseases like dementia.

The Mayor of Danville James "J.H." Atkins is set to release a public apology to Hardwicks family and the community.

