City of Frankfort fights Alzheimer's disparity with Unity in the Community event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — According to University of Kentucky medical research, Frankfort once identified as having one of the nation's highest rates of Alzheimer's disease among African American communities.

To take action against that health disparity, the City of Frankfort collaborated with the University of Kentucky on Saturday with its annual Dr. Rosby Glover Unity in the Community event.

The event took place at First Baptist Church in Frankfort and brought residents free health screenings, nutritional information, and wellness resources.

Unity in the Community is a part of an extensive collaboration between Capital City Activity Center, Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort, Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension, and the University of Kentucky, according to a press release.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity to address the city's specific health disparities.

"Frankfort is ranked number one among African Americans for Alzheimer's, and so we provide memory, health screenings. We also provide screenings for cholesterol and those things, so to make sure that our entire community of all races is healthy, mentally and physically," said First Baptist Church Pastor Tiangello Hill.

The partnership does not end with this event. University researchers will continue to meet with church members each month to better understand community needs and address health gaps.