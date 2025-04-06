City of Harrodsburg, Burgin, and North Mercer Water District asking customers to conserve water

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Harrodsburg, the City of Burgin, and the North Mercer Water District are asking residents to conserve water due to flooding, making the wastewater treatment plant operate at maximum capacity and the possibility of the plant losing power.

The city of Harrodsburg is asking that all customers "immediately reduce water usage to the absolute minimum." To help conserve water, they ask that customers refrain from non-essential water activities such as washing clothes and taking long showers.

The post adds, "Your cooperation is essential in ensuring that we can continue to serve the community during this challenging time. We appreciate your understanding and support."