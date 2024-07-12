Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

City of Lexington implements Heat Plan

Downtown Lexington.PNG
LEX 18
Downtown Lexington.PNG
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 12, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington announced on Friday that it will implement Phase One of the Heat Plan on Saturday.

The following actions will be taken as part of the plan:

  • LexTran will be providing rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.
  • Teams will be distributing water throughout the community.
  • Lexington’s community centers, including Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open into the early evening and will serve as cooling stations.

The plan was activated after the City said that the heat index is forecasted to be 95 degrees or greater over the next four days.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18