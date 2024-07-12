City of Lexington implements Heat Plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington announced on Friday that it will implement Phase One of the Heat Plan on Saturday.

The following actions will be taken as part of the plan:

LexTran will be providing rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

Teams will be distributing water throughout the community.

Lexington’s community centers, including Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open into the early evening and will serve as cooling stations.

The plan was activated after the City said that the heat index is forecasted to be 95 degrees or greater over the next four days.

More information can be found by clicking here.

