City of Lexington provides waste collection schedule update during winter conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city has rescheduled solid waste collection that was missed earlier this week due to the winter weather conditions.

Officials with the city detailed that garbage collection regularly scheduled on Monday will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 9 and the regularly scheduled Thursday garbage collection will also take place on Jan. 9.

In addition, waste collection regularly scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up on Friday, Jan. 10 and the regularly scheduled Friday waste collection will also take place on Jan. 10.

"Everyone is encouraged to put their trash cart out the night before their collection day, as trucks will be operating a double route, and may start earlier in the morning," a release from the city read.

Officials noted that there will be no recycling or yard waste collection this week.

The city added that businesses with dumpsters that are normally emptied on Monday or Tuesday, will now be emptied on Thursday or Friday. The city encouraged businesses to clear the snow in front of the dumpster and to check that dumpster locks are not frozen.

Find more information on the garbage and waste collection schedule here.

