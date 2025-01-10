City of Lexington says it is prepared for next round of winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington said in a release on Friday afternoon that it is prepared for the next round of winter weather.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Lexington until Saturday at 7 a.m. and there is potential for heavy snow with accumulations between three and five inches, a release from the city says on Friday.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced that the snow emergency has been extended until Monday, Jan. 13. The emergency places all public safety divisions on 24-hour schedules.

Residents are encouraged to avoid parking on snow emergency routes to help crews clear streets more effectively, the routes are on major streets throughout the city and marked by signage.

City Streets and Roads crews will work 12-hour shifts starting on Friday. Crews have already been treating roads but will return to clear Rank 1 roads and follow through the ranked road priorities again, the release states.

The snow emergency also allows for a delay in the implementation of the city's ordinance which requires property owners to clear sidewalks, according to the release.

The city's snow removal plan, which includes street and sidewalk rankings, can be viewed here. Additionally, you can find the latest on snow removal, delays, closings, and more here.

Residents can view city traffic cameras by clicking here, and get information about accidents, lane blockages, snow and ice trouble spots on the city's traffic management account on X, lexwrecks.

The city's waste management department says that they will only collect trash, not recycling or yard waste, for the rest of the week. However, if the weather becomes too intense, operations will be suspended,

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has extended its Emergency Winter Weather Plan through the morning of Friday, Jan. 17. The release states, "Under the Emergency Winter Weather Plan, emergency shelters will continue to operate overflow beds and relax restrictions for individuals previously suspended for behavioral or programmatic reasons; outreach teams will continue to check on unsheltered persons; assist individuals in identifying shelter options, and distribute supplies. The Emergency Weather Plan and a list of shelters are available at lexingtonky.gov/homelessness-prevention-and-intervention [lexingtonky.gov]."

The release adds that residents who see someone who might need shelter should call LexCall at 311. After business hours, they should contact the Street Outreach team at 859-551-8053 or 859-556-1870.

The release lists the following closings and delays:

Raven Run is closed, and all activities are canceled until staff can safely access the damage and clear trails.



Parks & Recreation ESP Afterschool Programming remains closed due to FCPS closure. Programs will resume with FCPS reopening.



The Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane is open but all instructor-led programs, including Bingo, are canceled for the rest of the week. All satellite centers will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Fitness Center, billiards, card tables, and library will remain open. No lunch will be served for the remainder of the week.



All Play Golf Lexington courses (Lakeside, Tates Creek, Gay Brewer Jr. Course at Picadome and Kearney Hill Golf Links) are closed. They will remain closed as long as temperatures are below zero.



The Second Friday Bird Walk at Raven Run scheduled for January 10 has been canceled.



The Take a Hike at Hisle Farm Park scheduled for January 11 has been canceled.



The Owl Prowl at Raven Run scheduled for January 11 has been canceled.



The Urban County Council swearing-in ceremony has been postponed to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane.

The release adds that Lexington police, between midnight and 4 p.m. on Friday, responded to 23 non-injury collisions, one injury collision, 13 traffic hazards,1 escort and 33 calls for motorist assistance.

Mayor Linda Gorton said on Friday, “I want our residents to know our salt barns are full, our first responders are ready to respond, and our Streets and Roads employees are hard at work.”