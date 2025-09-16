Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of London attorney terminated from position during city council meeting

City of London meeting livestream
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London City Council moved to remove City Attorney Larry Bryson from his position on Monday. The decision comes during their first meeting following the impeachment of former Mayor Randall Weddle.

In a email to Bryson, Mayor Tracie Handley wrote that when asked to "provide (her) a comprehensive update on all legal projects, including research," he "did not provide anything other than active cases, even failing to provide information regarding new suits from this week."

Handley continued, writing that the "deficiency will be seen as nothing less than insubordination and inappropriate conduct for an attorney towards their client."

Bryson's termination was immediate, according to the email.

Weddle later spoke out against the firing, writing that Bryson "worked countless hours on behalf of this city," and his firing was "not a reflection of his work ethic or professional ability, but rather the result of personal feelings."

The move comes weeks after Weddle was impeached for violating proper procedure and harassment claims from city employees.

He later said that he plans to appeal the decision.

