Clark County business accused of witchcraft, owner says it's not true

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clark County business that will celebrate its one-year anniversary in June got some unexpected backlash this month.

The Crystal Coven Mystic Cottage has been accused of practices that its owner says aren’t true.

Owner and operator Shannon Tipton says, “I have a multitude of stones, crystals, jewelry, incense, herbs, spices, teas…”

Crystal Coven Mystic Cottage has been in Winchester for a while.

Tipton explains, “All of the stones are meant for some type of energy protection, energy healing.”

LEX 18

Tipton says the past couple of weeks have been rough. It started when she got a heads-up from a customer about a message from local leaders.

She says, “They were trying to say I was a religion. I’m not a religion, I’m a business, I’m a metaphysical shop.”

A couple of weeks ago, Winchester-Clark County Tourism posted an auro-photo event the shop was hosting, and since then, she’s faced accusations.

Tipton says, “What they’re saying and what I actually do is much different. It’s been said that I’m a devil worshipping witch, I’m a satanic shop. None of that is true.”

This community had a special called meeting about the shop on Tuesday. Clark County District 4 magistrate Mark Miller sent LEX 18 this statement:

“My name is Dr. Mark Miller, I am a Magistrate of Clark County, I am here to represent some of my constituents and other Clark countians in their 1st amendment right to have their opinion heard. I’m not here to win, but to educate, clarify and resolve this issue.



In no way is anyone trying to say that the Crystal Coven needs to close its doors.



The business has the right to be open, as any other small business in Winchester.



And people in this community have the right to patronize this business, if they so choose.



The people who object to this believe that the Tourism Department should not promote any business that sells Witchcraft materials.



Others believe that tourism should not promote any type of spiritual events. Metaphysical shops are not spiritually neutral.



Because this matter is “spiritual in nature”, people feel that it is not a Government Funded Commission’s job, such as Tourism, to promote “spirituality” of any kind, even Christianity. (I may be wrong, but to my knowledge I don’t think that our tourism has promoted any church type of events.)



Tourism’s focus should be on tourism, which is the practice of traveling for recreation, and the guidance or management of tourists.



They believe that Tourism needs to be neutral on divisive issues and cultural agendas.



Now some people believe that those who are objecting to this event are overreacting, and their view is unfounded. So, after some research, I’m here today to clarify and educate the tourism board on why they feel that way.”



Senior pastor at Grace Bible Church, Lee Cruse, says, “Here’s the number one thing, I believe anybody has the right to be able to have any business that they want to.”

Cruse was at Tuesday’s meeting.

He says, “We’re not asking her to change, we’re just simply saying that we just felt like for tourist attractions and things this was, we didn’t feel this was necessarily the way we wanted our community to be perceived.”

Tipton shares she’s disappointed that no one reached out to her directly. She says texts, direct messages, and emails like this one circulated instead. She’s not the only one affected.

Tipton says, “I have folks that are afraid to come in, they’re afraid that they’re gonna be targeted, vie had customers to be messaged, to be told that they’re going to hell.”

Cruse says, “It’s not so much a moral issue as I believe that the good Lord, if he wants us to bless the community and bless what we’re doing then as a result of that, we would have to do the things that would bring blessings to us.”

Tipton says this is an alternative practice for healing, for health. She thinks people have the wrong idea about this lifestyle.

“We are all given freedoms of religion, freedoms to believe the way that we do to share what we believe in. When we do that, we need to make sure we’re doing that in love and light and not using those freedoms as a veil to hide behind,” says Tipton.

Pastor Cruse says although he thinks they wouldn’t have a lot in common, that he would be willing to sit down with Tipton and continue the conversation.

Tipton’s attorney, Julianne Tackett, sent LEX 18 this statement: