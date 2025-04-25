Watch Now
Clark County Coroner asking for public's help finding family of deceased woman

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the family of a recently deceased woman named Heather Ann Peters.

A release from the coroner's office says that Peters spent time in several places around the country, including Douglasville, Georgia, and Winchester, Kentucky. The release adds that she may have family in the Hazard/Perry County area.

The coroner's office says that they have made "numerous" attempts to find her next of kin.

Anyone who may have information regarding Peter's family is asked to contact Clark County Coroner Neal Oliver at 859-744-0035.

