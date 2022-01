WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Preschool will be closed the rest of the week after an overnight fire left the building with smoke damage.

Winchester Firefighters were called to the scene at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday for a small fire in a heating unit outside.

Officials describe it as a mechanical issue.

The fire caused smoke damage to the kitchen area.

No one was hurt.

The school district posted on Facebook that the preschool will use NTI during this time.