Clark County Public Schools impacted by surge in diesel fuel prices

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Soaring gas prices are hitting drivers hard and putting a strain on school districts, including Clark County Public Schools. Outside of salaries, the cost of diesel fuel is the highest priority for the district's transportation department.

"That's by far our largest cost," Daren Snell, the district's director of logistics and student support services, said.

Compared to August for the district, the current price spike is already adding about $25,000 to this month's transportation costs alone. According to AAA, the cost of diesel is well over $5 per gallon at many stations in the area. Snell is monitoring the impact of the diesel price surge on the district, which operates 61 buses and 200 bus routes.

"We're probably good until the end of the year as far as budget goes, but if it goes much longer than that we'll have to make some significant adjustments," Snell said.

If the surge continues, the district may have to alter its services.

"We could possibly cut out some areas that we transport that are fairly close to schools," Snell said.

Cutting routes would be a last resort. Outside of the rise in diesel fuel prices, Snell is also monitoring potential price increases for oil-based products, including automatic transmission fluid, oil, and tires.

