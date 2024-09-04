Clark County Public Schools sends message to community after 15-year-old Winchester teen's death

CLARK CO., (LEX 18) — We're learning more about what happened yesterday morning that led to a 15-year-old Winchester girl being hit and killed by a school bus.

It's been more than 24 hours since the tragic loss of a George Roger's Clark High School student, 15-year-old McKenna Letcher, who was hit by a school bus at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Ironworks Road Tuesday morning at 6:30.

"We are hurting. We are heartbroken," said Dustin Howard, the Clark County Public Schools superintendent. "Folks ask what we can do, what you can do my direction is simple. I need folks to be a light."

Howard held a press conference to spread an important message. "To poke holes. To put things on social media, to be trolls, frankly. I'm asking you not to do that for this family, for this school system for our kids, and our community. Somebody is going to bury their 15-year-old daughter this week."

New details were also released revolving around the accident. We now know nine students were on the bus at the time of the accident and were all transferred to a new bus. Those nine students also met with counselors the moment they entered school.

Investigators say visibility was not good, and Letcher was wearing dark clothes. Officials say the case is an unfortunate accident, and no negligence has been found.

Howard says they have done everything to support those affected, and right now is a time to lift up one another and be there for the family. "We can spend it tearing each other down, or we can spend it lifting folks up in times of need. We don't shove people down; we were not taught that way. We may put our hand down, but it's to lift people up."

"I know I went home last night and I hugged my two a little tighter. I was a little more appreciative of the sun coming up. Because everyday is a gift from God. And we have the choice of what we do with that," said Howard.

According to a Facebook post, the Clark County Youth Athletics will host a Dairy Queen event from five to eight in the evening. All proceeds will go to McKenna Letcher's family.

Clark County Public Schools Facebook post

A Gofundme has also been created to help support the family and pay for any expenses.