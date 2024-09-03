Clark County residents demand a solution after 15-year-old is killed by a school bus

CLARK CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Tragedy struck the Clark County Public Schools system early this morning when investigators say 15-year-old McKenna Letcher died after she ran into the path of a school bus.

The accident occurred around 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Ironworks Road.

Letcher was a student at George Rogers Clark High School. The Clark County Superintendent released a statement stating the school family is heartbroken by the accident. They will provide grief counseling and support to anyone who needs it and ask the community to pray for the family.

"Heartbreak. As a mom, I think that there's no words that you could put on losing a child," said Joy Sparks, who is a mother herself and lives a block away from the intersection. "It's bad up there. The accidents I've heard just being in my yard on a day that I'm watering flowers, or just walking on the yard with my grand-kids. I've heard multiple accidents unfortunately."

Sparks states the intersection is beyond dangerous as drivers run red lights all the time. She says the intersection needs a crosswalk immediately.

News Teen who was killed while crossing Veterans Memorial Parkway identified Web Staff

"People not paying attention. People being on their phone. A lot of the fact that there's a lot of people who walk through there," explains Sparks. "I know that they need to put in a crosswalk, I know that."

The accident is still being investigated, and we will share more details once we have it.