Clark County schools, Winchester Police collecting food donations for students in need

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — Winchester Police and Clark County Public Schools are teaming up for a fall food drive aimed at helping students facing food insecurity during school breaks.

The effort will support the district's Fall Food Bag Program, which provides meals and snacks to students in need across all eight schools in Clark County.

Wnchester Police

Organizers say donations will be used to fill 495 food boxes that will be distributed during fall break. The program relies on community support to ensure students have access to food when they are away from school.

The drive is seeking a variety of nonperishable food items, including breakfast bars, mini cereal boxes, Pop-Tarts, peanut butter crackers, Vienna sausages, tuna salad kits, canned pasta products, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, fruit cups, trail mix and applesauce pouches.

The food drive is being coordinated through Clark County Public Schools' Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in partnership with the Winchester Police Department.

