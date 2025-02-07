Clark County Sheriff verifies employment of salesperson

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clark County woman said she is raising concerns and taking extra precautions following a interaction with someone at her home.

Emily Hamann, a Winchester resident said on the January 22, a man she says who said he was an ADT worker showed up at her home.

"My fight or flight and protecting the kids and all like going absolutely crazy like a mama bear," explains Hamann. "So I was upstairs, and I was getting the kids ready for bed, and I heard the screen door open, and then this banging, and then the doorbell just started ringing."

Hamann was on the phone with her husband during this time while he was on his way home from Louisville.

"I noticed he was outside staring into our upstairs, and I was trying to move the kids out of the way so it looked like we weren't home. I'm like, 'Okay, maybe he would just go away.' and he would not go away," said Hamann.

After nearly 15 minutes, Hamann's husband was able to speak to the stranger through their doorbell camera.

The man identified himself as an employee of Safe Haven Security, which is affiliated with ADT. He informed them about a special promotion they received regarding $100,000 worth of security equipment. Hamann's husband informed the man they already had a security system and would pass.

Hamann posted her experience on Facebook, and to her surprise, she wasn't the only woman in the area who said the mystery man approached them.

"The next morning I kept getting floods of messages in of recent homeowners who just bought within September to now and they were all women home alone with her kids, some didn't have kids," Hamann said.

Another woman in Winchester, Paige Poynter, posted her identical experience with the same man on Facebook. Her post describes him as wearing an ADT jacket and carrying an ADT binder. The post continues to explain that the man tried to open her screen door and peeked through her windows before leaving.

Hamann says she called ADT'S corporate offices, who confirmed that the man does not work for them. She also called Winchester Police and Kentucky State Police to report the person.

We reached out to the Clark County Sheriff's Department, who confirmed they received complaints about a man going door to door presenting himself as an ADT salesman.

The complaints about the man's behavior were similar to what was reported to Winchester Police.

Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue confirms that their department positively identified the man in the ring camera video.

Investigators did verify the man's employment with Safe Haven Security and confirmed the company is an authorized ADT Dealer.

Due to the complaints, Safe Haven Security informed the sheriff's department that they were pulling the salesman out of Clark County.

We also called ADT to get more information about Safe Haven Security. We were told that workers for those branches are encouraged to go around to homes in their designated sales areas and sell security equipment. Normally, those sale representatives do not go to homes past 5 p.m., but the manager of the branch determines when its sale representatives go out. In addition, the price level of security equipment offered is typically between $800-$1,000.

Hamman said it's important for people to come forward with any concerns and report them to police.

"Definitely don't be afraid to come forward and definitely keep our voices heard when they need to be heard. Because we have to do everything we can as women to protect ourselves and protect our children, especially as a mother and don't let your guard down and be on high alert," said Hamann.

