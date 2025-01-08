Clark Energy Group provides update on power restoration efforts

(LEX 18) — Clark Energy Group said on Wednesday, as of 2:30 p.m., there were a total of 93 power outages and 992 customers without power,

The group said in a release that they are actively working to restore power in “treacherous territory” that has had little to no road treatment.

The release says they hope to have power restored to members in the Powell and Montgomery Couty areas by Wednesday night.

The group adds that their goal is to have power restored to all remaining members by Thursday night, assuming there are no additional outages.