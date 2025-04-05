Clay City Fire Department urges safety amid flooding

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Standing water in streets and around homes has become a common sight throughout Powell County and central Kentucky due to recent storms.

First responders at the Clay City Fire Department are prepared for action at a moment's notice. Major Lisa Johnson and the department have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure the community's safety during these storms.

Johnson, who has served with the volunteer fire department for more than five years, noted that the last significant flooding in Powell County occurred four years ago, during which she witnessed the destructive power of floodwaters. "Water is fast, quick, it will take your car down in a heartbeat down a river or stream," Johnson said.

She emphasized the risks posed to individuals who drive through standing water. "It impacts everybody. It impacts your responders. You are putting everybody's life at risk and taking a risk. A poor judgment call," Johnson added.

Johnson further discussed the ramifications of driving in hazardous conditions by adding You are forcing water into these businesses and homes that are by flooded areas.

At least six roads have been closed due to high waters, and several individuals have been directed to shelters for safety as her community relies on the fire department for information about hazardous storms.

Major Johnson reiterated the importance of safety at this time, emphasizing the message that has been prevalent this week: "Turn around, don't drown."

