Clay City Police searching for man who fled on foot during warrant arrest attempt

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clay City police are actively searching for a 37-year-old man who fled on foot while officers attempted to serve outstanding warrants.

Police reported that Josh Sparks allegedly ran from officers and was last seen in the Hurt Avenue area of Clay City, according to a public service announcement from the Clay City Police Department.

Officers from Clay City Police, assisted by Stanton Police and the Powell County Sheriff's Office, are conducting the search for Sparks.

Anyone who sees Sparks or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Powell County Dispatch Center at 606-663-4116 or call 911.