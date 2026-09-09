Clay City woman dies, 3 grandchildren injured in Powell County ATV crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A 70-year-old Clay City woman died and three of her grandchildren were injured after an ATV crash in Powell County Tuesday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said they were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of Cat Creek Road after Powell County Dispatch requested assistance with a fatal ATV collision.

A preliminary investigation found that Deloris Kay Huff, 70, of Clay City, was riding a Honda ATV on Cat Creek Road with her three grandchildren when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

Huff and the three juveniles were taken to Centerpoint Health in Winchester. Police said Huff was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three children remained hospitalized Wednesday. Investigators said one juvenile was listed in critical condition, while the other two were expected to be released later in the day.