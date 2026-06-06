Clay County couple's tiny home stolen; sentimental items from late father among losses

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Clay County couple's tiny home was stolen from their property, while their locked shed, containing generators and tools, was also broken into. All that remains where their tiny home once sat are tire tracks.

Tiny home owner Lester Hurst said the theft appeared to be carefully planned.

"As it being a calculated event, 100%. It took some work. It took some skill. The driveway coming out is very narrow. You've got to be a good driver," he said. "And you've got to have a place to go with it, because it's very noticeable and you can't park by the road or in your driveway or something. You have to have a predetermined place to hide it."

The couple built the home from scratch in 2018 and had been living on the property for just a year. Hurt's wife, Helena Peters, said they were still settling in.

"We were in the middle of setting everything up. Yes, we still had the wheels on it," Peters said.

For the couple, the loss goes far beyond the cost of replacing the structure.

"My dad when he passed, all of us children, we got some sentimental stuff from his. So, it's all in there and it's like I have nothing," Peters said.

Peters questioned why someone would want these items.

"It's not worth to them anything. It's not theirs, then for them, they can't sell it to make money out of my little things," she said.

Hurst described the scene left behind.

"It looks like a hurricane just ransacked," Hurst said.

When LEX News asked what the couple misses most, they pointed to something beyond the physical structure.

"Security, you feel uprooted," Hurst said.

"There is not one thing that I don't miss about it," said Peters.

Despite the loss, the couple said the experience reminded them of other's kindness.

"It's like everybody's against you. Do you have to watch over your shoulder all the time? That's actually not true, and it's just really been reminded me of how good that people could be," Hurst said.

Peters said the home and everything in it meant the world to them.

"It's our dream. It means everything to us," Peters said.

Residents with additional information about the stolen tiny home is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (606) 598-3471.