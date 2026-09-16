Clay County jury recommends life sentence for man who killed father, stepmother

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Clay County jury has recommended a life sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to killing his father and stepmother in 2015, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Wednesday.

Greg Jackson, 45, previously pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Leon Jackson and Shirley Jackson. A Clay County jury returned the life sentence recommendation Tuesday.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the killings occurred in November 2015 after Jackson attended a court hearing where his father was granted an emergency protective order against him. Prosecutors said Jackson later went to the Manchester home where Leon and Shirley Jackson lived and fatally shot both victims. Their bodies were discovered 14 days later by the family's pastor. Authorities said Leon Jackson was shot twice and Shirley Jackson was shot 11 times.

Jackson was arrested the following month on a parole violation and remained in custody when he was later indicted in the killings, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Final sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.