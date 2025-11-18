Clays Mill Road neighbors fight proposed three-story townhome development

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington residents are opposing a proposed zone change that could bring 41 three-story townhomes to Clays Mill Road, citing concerns about increased traffic and environmental impact.

The development at 2914 Clays Mill Road would transform the area into a residential complex, with plans to convert Loretta Drive from a dead-end street into an active entrance and exit for the new community.

"We feel that it's already an issue with traffic getting in and out of a one-way in and one-way out subdivision," Stephanie Morris said. "So we're concerned with the number of houses that could potentially increase the number of cars to 80 more cars, potentially 120 if they have children."

Residents say turning onto Clays Mill Road is already dangerous, and the proposed development would make conditions worse for families in the area.

"The thought of that much more, that many more cars coming through here is a huge concern," Derek Sloan said. "I've got young kids right through here. I know this is gonna be a major cut-through for that and so we're scared what's gonna happen."

Another major concern involves trees that were removed from the property before the zone change hearing. Neighbors say they weren't notified about the tree removal.

"I feel like there was some deception of those trees being cut down before the zone was changed," Morris said. "The deception happened, they went in and cleared the land with their intentions before asking the citizens of this subdivision if we were okay with the zone change."

The tree removal has also impacted local wildlife, according to residents.

"They displaced tons of animals," Harry Byrd said. "We had all kinds of wildlife around here."

Community members say they plan to continue pressing city leaders for answers before any construction begins on the proposed townhome development.