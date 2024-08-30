Clayton Arnold Foundation preps for 'Yaking 5K'

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clayton Arnold Foundation works to help Harrison County's families in need, especially around the holidays. In the next few weeks, they'll host their biggest fundraiser to help keep that work going.

Jackie Arnold, one of the foundation’s directors, said, "You know with these events this is the fun stuff that we do to help buy those presents that families can’t afford."

On September 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., they'll have a kayaking 5K on the Licking River where everyone can participate.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Charles Carson, they have a number of ways to keep people safe.

Carson said, "There's been several drownings in the year since I’ve been on. I think it's been like 37 drownings. So, we would like to come to an event like this to just make sure everybody is wearing their life jackets properly, if they even have boats in the water to make sure they have the right stuff in the boat -- you know as far as fire hydrants, floating devices and all that stuff."

Carson said it’s important to keep safety gear on you at all times.

He said, "It's no matter if you’re here and gonna go down the river or just here and gonna go out four or five feet or so and come back you still need to have your life jacket on because it only takes one time to get flipped over and then you’re in trouble."

Chief Carson also doesn’t suggest getting on the water alone.

"That’s why I say it's always better to have two people, never do it by yourself and that way if you have trouble, you'll have somebody to help you out,” said Carson.

Arnold says so far 30 people are pre-registered for this event and she wants more to join in.

Arnold said, "With this event we're hoping you know families will get outdoors and be able to enjoy what our community offers which is our licking river and along with kids if you’re not experienced this will be a fun time for you. Even if you don’t want to do the 5k if you sign up for it you can still float down the river and do whatever you need."

She says her son, Clayton, loved the water and she does too. She wants people to come out and support a good cause that will brighten people's holidays in this community.

"We are not getting the funds that we used to get during the year. So, we're hoping that this event will bring in some funds that way we can help the kids, the same amount of kids or more at Christmas time instead of having to cut our list,” said Arnold.

