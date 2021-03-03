Cleanup begins in Powell County after historic flooding

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The water still hasn't fully receded, but on Tuesday, Powell County residents began to assess the damage left behind by the worst flood since 1978.

At the Clay City Municipal Building, donations of cleaning supplies, food, and toiletries were available to be picked up by community members in need.

"It's heartbreaking because these people have lost everything that they've worked for their whole entire life," said Lezley Dotson, Clay City deputy clerk.

The weight of what had happened to the community began to hit Wanda Moore when she returned home Tuesday. Her Clay City home was mostly spared by the high water, but she still had a cleanup effort ahead of her.

"It's the worst it's been for a long time," she said.

Moore, who had to be evacuated from her home with the help of first responders Monday, said she was grateful for the cleaning supplies she picked up from the municipal building despite her initial hesitation to take them.

"I don't take any handouts much but I need them," she said.

The full extent of the damage was still not known as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Powell County Judge-Executive James Anderson, but the county planned to compile a list of organizations and items needed for people who would like to send donations.