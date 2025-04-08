Cleanup continues after significant flooding in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in Pendleton County, one of many Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding over the weekend, are returning home assessing the damage after evacuation orders were lifted.

People can leave donations for those in need at a donation center on Maple Avenue in Falmouth. Robert Watts described his experience during the flooding in Butler.

"It was rough, I couldn't get out, my vehicle wouldn't run. Behind us back there flooded too...the lake and then back there behind the sewage plant, it was coming all different ways at us and they were like 'you're gonna be on an island,''Watts said.

Rob Braun, spokesperson for Pendleton County Emergency Management, told LEX 18 by phone Tuesday that they'll start doing damage assessments within the next few days.

In Falmouth, the donation center is filled with food and cleaning supplies and a team of volunteers is making it available until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"Everybody has come together and it's what we have to do in these situations to support each other to help each other clean," Lisa Higgins, a volunteer with Pendleton County Emergency Management, said.

There's also help from outside of Pendleton County. Representatives from Harrison Memorial Hospital and Regional Medical Center are making multiple trips dropping off supplies.

"We wanted to put forth to help out our fellow neighbors, patients, community in general," David Asher said.

"It really is difficult...we can never be in their shoes until we live it," Asher noted.

Pendleton County Emergency Management is providing information on the restoration process.

This is from their Facebook page:



City Utilities: Electric and water, call city hall at 859.654.6937. Your name and address will be forwarded to city crews. Calls will be taken until 6:00 p.m. for water and electric services today.

Duke Energy Natural Gas: Call or text service address to 513.781.8784. Crews are in Falmouth. For assistance after 6:00 p.m., please call 800.544.6900.

In Butler, portable toilets are available at the Butler Baptist Church.