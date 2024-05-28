Cleanup underway after storm blows through Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday morning, cleanup efforts were in the works for Richmond Parks and Recreation after straight-line winds hit the area late Sunday Night.

"We didn't know what had happened until we got here this morning, but we had several trees that were down in several of our parks," Erin Moore said.

Moore, Director of Recreation Administration for Richmond Parks and Recreation, pointed out that there was extensive damage to trees at Camp Catalpa earlier Sunday from the first line of storms. Lake Reba received a lot of additional damage.

"Overnight, we had some trees down in the softball complex," Moore added. The third base dugout at Revel Field is completely gone and needs to be removed.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe said, "We just hope that it doesn't interrupt the flow of things, beyond what it has here, with the dugout being destroyed." Blythe is emphasizing the quality of life at Lake Reba.

"What we need at a time like this, for example with the dugout and so on, is just the patience of the people, and we are grateful that they are being patient," Blythe noted.

It's too early to give a recovery timeline on the cleanup, but a major focus will be centered on the little league dugout.

"The dugout will be more than a month probably just because of the nature of removing it, getting another company in to reinstall a new one," Moore said.

That will impact the schedule as Richmond Little League accounts for player safety.