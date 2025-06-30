Cleanup underway after truck transporting over 1000 gallons of tack oil spills onto ground, local waterway

UPDATE: June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

In an update, Lincoln County EMA reported that an excess of 1000 gallons of "an asphalt binding agent used in roadway paving and patching" was spilled in downtown Hustonville, near the intersection of Highway 127 and West Main Street.

The truck, belonging to the Allen Company, released the materials as a result of a faulty valve, allowing for some of the tack oil into the creek and roadway.

"The product is water soluble and has mixed in the water column of the creek causing some discoloration downstream that may be visible to residents for a few days," LCEMA said. "The Cleanup contractors are using booms and vacuum trucks to remove heavy oil from the creek as well as aerators to raise dissolved oxygen in the creek to protect the aquatic life environment."

As of now, no fish kill has been seen and levels of dissolved oxygen and pH remain normal.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officials in Lincoln County are working to determine the full environmental impact of a morning oil spill on Highway 78 in Hustonville.

At around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the main seal of a truck transporting tack oil malfunctioned, causing "several gallons of oil to spill" onto the ground and into Baughman Creek, Lincoln County EMA reports.

The Allen Company truck was transporting the oil for continuing road resurfacing work near 7902 Liberty Road.

The Kentucky Environmental Protection Agency, Hustonville Fire Department, and the Stanford Hazardous Material Unit responded to the spill.

"They are working to contain the oil, clean up the affected areas, and assess the environmental impact," LCEMA said on social media. "The public should avoid the area during cleanup operations."

