Clinic Offers Services For LGBTQ+ Community

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One clinic in a small town is offering life-changing health services to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Phyllis D. Corbitt Community Health Center is one of the few outside the Lexington metro area to offer services like hormone therapy, managing prep prescriptions for HIV prevention, and basic mental healthcare. about how they are changing the view of rural healthcare.

"Services for LGBTQ folk in small towns is rare and it's been really well received by the town of Wilmore, especially queer and trans folks here who don't have access otherwise to affirming, compassionate care for their specific needs," said nurse practitioner Dr. Anthony Carney.

A 2021 study from NBC shows that 28 percent of transgender people in the U.S., 22 percent being people of color, postponed getting medical treatment out of fear of discrimination.

A trend Carney is working to change.

"It's my community so having a provider that identifies in the same community as you think is very important to understand who understands your experience," said Carney.

Similarly, colleague and fellow nurse practitioner Lori Fugate hopes to provide a safe place for people seeking mental health services.

"We try to make everyone feel comfortable in every sense throughout their stay at the clinic," said Fugate.

The CDC reported youth suicide skyrocketed since 2020. Fugate said this is why it is crucial to forming close relationships with patients early on.

"We respect them as a person, we respect their culture, we respect their beliefs," said Fugate.