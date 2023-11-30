'Closure' ceremony honors WW2 soldier who died in 1944 as he is laid to rest

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — American flags across Kentucky stood at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Henry C. Wade, an American soldier who was killed fighting Germans in World War II.

For 79 years, the army was unable to positively identify his body. That changed last summer thanks to DNA, allowing for his body to be buried Wednesday at a National Cemetery in Pulaski County. The service had full military honors.

A large crowd of extended family gathered for the service. Only one person who attended had even a faint direct memory of Henry Wade.

The flag that was draped over the casket was presented to Wade Abbott, Henry's nephew.

He explained it was his mother's (Henry's sister) final wish to get more information about Henry.

"It's a sad occasion with a happy ending, its closure for the entire family," Abbott said.

