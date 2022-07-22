Coaches, trainers work to keep high school athletes safe during hot temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The hot temperatures are no joke for athletes training for fall sports.

Lexington Catholic senior soccer player Katherine Truitt is used to working out in the heat, but says she prefers early morning instead of of during the day.

"We start around 6:50 every day," said Truitt. "It's nice to get it out of the way before the heat, but it does get pretty hot."

Truitt and her teammates stay busy doing drills for from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. during the week.

Head coach Terry Quigley says they made the switch to early practices years ago, along with the other sports teams in an effort to keep the athletes safe.

"The teams know they can't go in the heat of the day so this field is filled up from 6 to 10 o'clock in the morning," said Quigley.

Athletic trainers like Susie Bell from Lexington Clinic are also on hand keeping a watchful eye on the temperature of the turf.

"We use a heat index monitor. I've got it set up back there to monitor the heat and the humidity and the air temperature. When it reaches 104, practices are shut down and we go inside," said Bell.

During practice, coaches and trainers offer frequent water breaks and watch the players for any issues due to the heat.

"We make sure we have plenty of water provided. We have cold tubs set up behind the fence over there ready for any kind of emergency and we monitor the athletes for any signs or symptoms of heat illness," said Bell.

It's a team effort on and off the field to make sure these soccer players are healthy and ready for game days in August.

"Our trainer does a really great job. We have iced towels when it's really hot. We have it during games, too," said Quigley. "Everybody is just really aware of the heat problem and the humidity is a problem too."

There's also lots of talk in team meetings about staying hydrated, eating well, and getting enough rest. These are good habits to follow, not just for athletes, but anyone out in the hot temperatures.

Truitt says players know they can speak up anytime during practice and take a short break.

"Our coaches make sure that we're always hydrated and if we need to step off, we can," said Truitt.

Working on staying healthy in the heat and working towards a winning season in the fall.