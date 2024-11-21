Coalitions and advocates want to see marijuana decriminalized

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2022, LEX 18 reported on pushes for the decriminalization of marijuana in the commonwealth and the next year there was a lot of discussion about medical marijuana. Now, in 2025, Kentucky will begin a medical cannabis program. But advocates like Robert Matheny, the owner of KY CBD Farmacy, say it's not all it could be.

Matheny said, "They amended the medical bill down 47 times. It was HB 136, and it was amended down to where it was basically useless for Kentuckians."

He became an advocate after his mom was suffering from multiple cancers... He wanted to find her some relief and started looking into CBD. He explains that the science between hemp and marijuana isn't so different. He feels that if the hemp that makes CBD is legal, why not marijuana?

"Since hemp derived cannabinoids are legal, we extract the delta 9 THC from hemp and even though we get very little of it from the hemp plant when you extract delta 9 and you group that delta 9 together and you put it back in products it is straight delta 9 THC -- the same exact thing you would have in medical marijuana,” says Matheny.

He works with several groups. He's on the boards of the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition and the Kentucky Hemp Association. Now, he and other advocates are looking to decriminalize marijuana and talk with legislators to make that happen.

He explains, "I was swatted before swatting was cool. The police that I know personally came into my house, put guns in my face, raided my home, took my car, and took my girlfriend to jail because I had a tiny bit of cannabis."

Matheny faced multiple charges including for possession and cultivation. He says he could have faced up to 20 years. He beat the charges that he says were false.

He said, "I can only imagine how many Kentuckians did not stand up to fight against that, because if I wouldn't have I’d be in prison right now instead of out here helping as many people as I do."

Matheny wants legislators to know the potential he said the marijuana plant holds -- both for Kentucky’s economy, and for Kentuckians' health. He wants to work with legislators and the community to break the stigma.

He said, "I've spoke to you, I remember you, and you will see me again because I’m not gonna stop because the worry of going to prison for a plant."



