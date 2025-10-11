Cody's Wish monument unveiled at Kentucky Horse Park

(LEX 18) — A monument commemorating the special bond between a boy named Cody Doorman and the horse named in his honor was unveiled today at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

Cody connected with the horse seven years ago at a Make-A-Wish event at Keeneland. The horse took to the boy and was later given the name Cody's Wish.

Sadly, Cody died from a rare genetic disorder in 2023, the day after Cody's Wish won his last race.

The monument is designed to be accessible, allowing other children with disabilities an opportunity to get up close with Cody's Wish.

Kelly Dorman, Cody's father, reflected on the monument's design process.

"We kicked around a whole lot of ideas on how to do this, a lot of drawings, renderings. We worked very closely with Robin and Jocelyn on the design of this. And then ultimately you ask yourself how would Cody like it and he like I spoke, he always thought of others before he did himself, and he would love the idea of this. This is absolutely perfect in every way," Dorman said.

In addition to the bronze sculpture of the horse, there is a tablet that features a photo of Cody Dorman and Cody's Wish.