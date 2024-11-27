One lane reopened following collision on BG Pkwy at 63 MM in Woodford Co.

UPDATE: Nov. 27 at 4:45 p.m.

According to Lexwrecks, the Bluegrass Parkway at the 63 MM has reopened to traffic.

Use added caution when traveling through the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lexwrecks reported that all westbound lanes on the Bluegrass Parkway at the 63 MM in Woodford County are shut down as of 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday due to a collision.

The closed lanes, lexwrecks reported, are shut down before the Kentucky river.

BG Pkwy at the 63 MM in Woodford Co:

All westbound lanes are reportedly shut down prior to the Kentucky river due to a collision. pic.twitter.com/FTUow8v576 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) November 27, 2024

