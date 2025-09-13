Colorado man found dead in Kentucky home, Kentucky man charged with murder

STEARNS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Colorado man who was reported missing was found dead inside a Kentucky home, leading to murder charges against a Kentucky man, according to Kentucky State Police.

The investigation began on Thursday when the McCreary County Sheriff's Office contacted Kentucky State Police at approximately 5:42 p.m. regarding a missing person case involving 36-year-old Damian A. Poole from Monument, Colorado.

A release from KSP states that deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Farm Ridge Road in the Stearns community of McCreary County, which was reported to be Poole's home. Upon entering the home, deputies discovered Poole's body inside, along with two dead animals. KSP states that preliminary findings indicate Poole sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. by the McCreary County Coroner.

Another man, 39-year-old Daniel A. Kearney from Stearns, was also at the home. Kearney was charged with "Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree," and was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.