Comedian Pete Davidson is coming to NKY

NEWPORT, Ky. — One of the most popular comedians in the world is coming to the Tri-State.

Pete Davidson will be at the MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport on Friday, October 13 for a show.

Davidson is best known for his time on "Saturday Night Live," where he was a cast member from 2014-2022.

Davidson is also the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock's critically acclaimed comedy "Bupkis."

Davidson has written and starred in multiple movies including, "The King Of Staten Island" and "Big Time Adolescence."

The comedian has made pop culture headlines over the years for his high-profile dating life. He's been linked to actresses, models and superstars including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale.

You may also know Davidson from his circle of famous friends. He's known to hang with the likes of musician Machine Gun Kelly and fellow SNL alumni and comedy superstar John Mulaney.

The 29-year-old comedian was born and raised in Staten Island. His father, Scott Matthew Davidson, was a NYC firefighter who was killed during the 9/11 attacks.

Tickets for Davidson's show start at $49.50 and go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m