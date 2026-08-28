Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick visits Kentucky plant amid trade war concerns over Canada

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX News) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick toured the Corning plant in Harrodsburg on Friday, promoting made-in-America and made-in-Kentucky products. However, the visit comes as Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky businesses are caught in the middle of a growing trade war with one of the state's most important trade partners.

Beshear criticized the Trump administration Thursday for its tariffs and trade conflict with Canada, saying the situation is putting Kentucky in the crossfire.

"The trade war with Canada is crazy — just crazy," Beshear said.

Canada is Kentucky's biggest trade partner. According to Canadian trade data, Kentucky exports $8.4 billion in goods to Canada annually. Beshear says the trade war is putting jobs at risk.

"All you're doing right now is threatening those jobs and making everything more expensive for those companies," Beshear said.

LEX News asked Lutnick what he would tell Kentucky businesses who say they are feeling that financial burden.

Lutnick said Canadian leaders blew up the trade deal at the last minute for internal political reasons, arguing they are trying to use a conflict with America to influence upcoming elections.

"They're just using us to manipulate their elections," Lutnick said. "Their elections are in October. My guess is as soon as those elections are over, there's going to be a giant plane of Canadians flying down here - going to President Trump 'hey how about we get you a quick deal before the election, that'll help you out.'"

According to Canadian news reports, Canada has been establishing new economic ties with other countries over the past year.