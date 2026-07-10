CommonSpirit Health becomes naming rights partner of Lexington Legends ballpark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Legends have a new name for their home ballpark. The organization announced a naming rights partnership with CommonSpirit Health, officially renaming the venue CommonSpirit Ballpark.

The partnership brings together two organizations the Legends say share a commitment to improving quality of life in Central Kentucky through community engagement and family-focused programming.

"This is a defining moment for our organization, our ballpark and the Lexington community," Andy Sandler said.

Sandler, owner of the Lexington Legends, said the partnership goes beyond a name change.

"CommonSpirit Health is a partner that understands the role this ballpark plays in bringing people together. CommonSpirit Ballpark will be more than the home of Legends baseball — it will be a place where families make memories, where nonprofits are celebrated, where community programs come to life and where our shared commitment to Central Kentucky is visible every day," Sandler said.

CommonSpirit Health president for Kentucky, Matt Grimshaw, said the ballpark reflects values central to the health organization's mission.

"We are proud to partner with the Lexington Legends and to put the CommonSpirit Health name on a place that means so much to this community," Grimshaw said.

"The CommonSpirit Ballpark represents connection, service and shared experiences — values that align closely with who we are as a ministry. Quality of life is critical to good health and America's pastime in Lexington is an affordable entertainment option for families to bond, relax and connect. This partnership gives us an opportunity to further our commitment to improving lives, supporting families, and investing in the health and well-being of Central Kentucky," Grimshaw said.

CommonSpirit Ballpark will continue to host Legends baseball, youth and amateur sports, nonprofit events, school programs, concerts, festivals and year-round community celebrations.

The partnership will also include health and wellness initiatives, nonprofit recognition opportunities and family engagement platforms.

The Legends said fans will begin seeing the CommonSpirit Ballpark identity reflected across the venue, digital platforms and team communications. The organization plans to celebrate the partnership with fans during upcoming home games, with additional announcements expected regarding community initiatives and special events.