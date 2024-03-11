Community gathers to remember Nicholasville Police officer killed in crash 9 years ago

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday is the ninth anniversary of the death of Nicholasville Police Officer Burke Rhoads. And like each year prior, the department gathered to remember him and honor his life and service.

"You guys have wrapped your arms around us."

The widow of Officer Burke Rhoads, Melissa Mason, talked to the crowd gathered outside the police department.

"It is absolutely wonderful to be here with the department and the community and remember him for who he was and the officer he was and the legacy he will leave," said Mason.

Officer Rhoads was killed in a crash on March 11, 2015. He'd been with the Nicholasville Police Department for eight years and served in the military prior.

LEX 18

Mason says their three children, now all adults, carry on his legacy of service — a daughter in the Marines and two sons in the National Guard.

"All three of our children decided to serve their country and turn around and hopefully serve their communities. It's been wonderful to see his legacy live on with them and his heart for service shared with their heart for service," said Mason.

Nicholasville Police Chief Michael Fleming echoed these sentiments. "His presence is really felt in our department each and every day. He was a man of integrity, a man of service, and just was selfless," he said.

Surrounded by the whole department, Mason is reminded each year on this day of the loss, and also what she gained.

"I would have never been able to support the kids by myself without their help," she said. "I'm just so blessed to have them in my corner."