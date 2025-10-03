Community groups unite for neighborhood walk following Lexington teen's murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community organizations across Lexington gathered Thursday for a neighborhood engagement walk in response to the murder of 19-year-old Ja'Zarion Robinson earlier this week.

7th Street Community Church, ONE Lexington, and the Community Action Council walked through the East 7th Street neighborhood, handing out resources and letting residents know they aren't forgotten, all while wearing the color orange.

"It's so important for us to stick together in these things and work together to make sure that these families are looked after," said Brother Tony Johnson with 7th Street Community Church. "We need to be there for them, to grieve for them, to help them. They have a need, we need to meet the need."

Johnson speaks from experience. He was raised a mile away from the church, and he said that in his past, he had hung around the wrong crowd.

"I know the true hardships of gun violence," Johnson said.

He wants to make sure kids living in his community don't get caught up in the same activities. The group handed out flyers for a vigil being held on Friday to honor Robinson's memory.

"It took a young man slain for us to go door to door," Johnson said.

"Some people, they can't get out or they're afraid to get out, you know what I mean? So this, going to them, that's a big deal, especially for Lexington. When I was a child, they didn't have this, so if we got the resources we need to use them," Johnson added.

Johnson has developed a philosophy about community unity.

"I've got this philosophy nowadays that if we all don't stick together, we're all gonna die apart. And Jesus taught us that," he said.

City records show Robinson was the 17th homicide victim this year. The church says people need an outlet to come together and share their feelings in times of tragedy.

Covering Kentucky Community mourns teen victim as Lexington records first homicide in 2 months Megan Mannering

"These doors are here to help this community, and if this church can't help this community, then we're in trouble because this is our home," said Pastor Tommy Tipton.

Tipton emphasized the church's mission extends beyond its walls.

"We are the church and we are God's hand extended. We've got to come out of these four walls and to try to reach this neighborhood and to help. If we don't do that, then we're falling short," Tipton said.

Johnson said the community remains strong despite the tragedy.

"We're 7th Streets strong. An attack on one, to me, is an attack on all," he said.

ONE Lexington hopes to conduct these neighborhood engagement walks, inviting community partners like the church, a few times each month.

