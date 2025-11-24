Community holds candlelight vigil for Doug Harless

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — Nearly a year after Doug Harless was shot and killed inside his home, friends and supporters gathered to honor his life and renew calls for justice.

Harless died on December 23, 2024, during a police raid. The London Police Department was acting on a search warrant related to a stolen weed eater, but the address listed on the warrant was not Harless’ home. His death occurred just days before Christmas.

On Sunday night, more than a dozen people lined the street outside the London Police Department for a candlelight vigil. Participants held signs and kept their candles lit for 23 minutes — representing the date Harless died.

“The system is broke and it’s designed that way. Justice isn’t for everyone,” said William Eversole, a longtime friend of Harless. Eversole recalled Harless as a generous man who helped others quietly without seeking recognition.

“We just hung out, done a lot of good things for people. We don’t brag about them because a good deed shouldn’t be something you brag about,” he said. Organizer Jamie Burns noted that public attention had faded in recent months but believes momentum is building again as the one-year anniversary approaches.

“There had been a little die-down in support. But lately I’ve seen a big change. It’s heartbreaking,” Burns said.

Friends like Eversole say they will continue to speak out until there is accountability.

“I won’t stop until something has changed, and I feel this community is safe, and this never happens again. I’ve been out here in the rain, in the snow, even in 104-degree weather. I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Burns added that the vigil was also about reaffirming trust in local law enforcement.

“Everybody wants to feel like they have a police force that’s doing what keeps us safe and alive,” she said.

The investigation into Harless’ death remains open.