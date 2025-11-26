Community honors Lexington activist with free Thanksgiving meal for homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sound of cooking, conversations and laughter filled the shelter at Coolavin Park this afternoon as people from across Lexington came together for a free lunch for the homeless — all in honor of Quaynell King, a Lexington activist known for showing up wherever help was needed.

King was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2024, just five days after serving last year's meal.

"Last Thanksgiving, Quaynell served the unhoused and homeless, gave away hygiene products and brought a warm meal to the community, brought love. So we're here today to honor and love Quaynell," Brionna Conn, King's life partner, said.

His family and friends believe gatherings like this, with feeding those in need, define his legacy.

"It was the last thing we did last year before he got killed," Stephanie Csearce, King's aunt, said. "And I'm just glad to be here today and I'm glad that it carries on cause I loved him so so much. He was my heart."

The promise to keep King's mission alive has reached people from all over the community.

"What brings me out here is cause I honor a lot of homelessness cause I was homeless. I used to push a buggy around," Andre Wilson, a community activist, said.

His family says they'll continue the tradition year after year, as King's legacy continues to live through it.

"Quay loved everybody. He would take the shirt off his back. He was give the food of his, the last dollar he had. Quay would do it all for someone else, whether it be family, friend, stranger. Quaynell really loved people," Conn said.