Community hosts fundraiser concert for flood victims in Estill County

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A community-led fundraiser concert is raising hundreds of dollars for flood victims in Estill County.

The Estill Rising Flood Benefit Show was held at the Veterans Memorial Park in Ravenna, Ky. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Everything has been donated so that everything we're raising here is going straight to flood victims,” said organizer John Allen.

Hundreds of people in Estill County have been displaced from their homes and many have lost everything, according to Estill County Jude-Executive Donnie Watson.

Allen said he’s been working to help as many people in the county as possible with cleaning their homes and connecting them with resources since the March flooding. Saturday’s show was another way to do it.

“This town gave me a life. This town put a roof over my head, put food in my children's bellies. There's nothing I wouldn't do for this community because they've done everything for me,” Allen said.

Melinda Mansfield, who lost everything in the flooding, said seeing her community come together to help one another brought her hope.

“My heart’s just touched by our community and my family and the people that’s reached out to us. It’s heart touching and we appreciate so much all that our community’s doing for us,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield and her husband have been living in their daughter’s trailer since the flooding happened. The rising water destroyed their mobile home and ravaged the house they were building.

“I haven’t got to sit down and relax since this happened. This whole month has just been like one continuous day that I sleep six or seven hours at night and then it’s right back to work as soon as I get up,” Mansfield said.

With little left intact by the floodwaters, Mansfield said she’s been depending on donations and emergency assistance from local organizations.

On Saturday, State Representative Bill Wesley gave her a mattress after learning Mansfield had been sleeping on the floor of her trailer.

“I hope that everybody, including us, can get the help they need and get back on their feet soon,” Mansfield said.

A goal made more achievable by the donations collected during the all-day fundraiser concert