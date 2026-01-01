Community leader addresses Lexington's fourth consecutive year of declining gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community leaders and data from ONE Lexington show significant progress in reducing shootings and homicides across the city.

Lexington continues to see a drop in gun violence, marking the fourth straight year of decline according to community leaders working on prevention efforts.

Terry Dumphord, a community leader who's non-profit The Voyage Movement has a presence on Ohio Street, said the consistent improvement shows their work is making a difference.

"To see it be consistently lower lets us know that the job that we're doing is working, that something's working," Dumphord said.

The progress comes through collaboration between several community partners working together on violence prevention.

"Organizations like myself, ONE Lexington, OMAC, even the court systems have done a good job of getting involved," Dumphord said.

Data released by ONE Lexington shows community violence is down by 60% since 2021. In 2025, the city recorded its lowest number of homicides in a decade and fewest gunshot victims since 2010.

According to the organization's report through December 29, 2025, the city had 19 gun-related homicides compared to a four-year average of 29. Total shootings dropped to 50 in 2025, compared to the four-year average of 101 shootings.

Youth and young adult violence also declined significantly. Among victims ages 10-29, there were 10 homicides in 2025 compared to the four-year average of 15, and 32 shootings compared to the four-year average of 69.

Despite the positive trends, Dumphord maintains "cautious optimism" about the progress.

"Absolutely, because you can't control it," Dumphord said.

The Voyage Movement continues working to prevent gun violence while empowering youth through various initiatives.

"It gives them safe spaces to speak, mental health services, workforce development opportunities," Dumphord said.

These efforts support One Lexington as it enters year five of its city-wide plan addressing gun violence.

"It's been a collective effort and it has to be," Dumphord said.

