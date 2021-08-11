Community meeting to submit ideas for federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first of four community meetings will be held Wednesday, August 11 to discuss how Lexington should spend the $120 million it is receiving from the federal government through he American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Linda Gorton has organized the meetings where residents can offer their ideas and suggestions.

Meetings are set for:

5:30 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Centre Family YMCA, 3150 Beaumont Centre Circle

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88256174404?pwd=R1ZPaElleGdsQVQ1blRrdngvdjVQQT09 / Webinar ID: 882 5617 4404 / Passcode: 670915)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, Eastside Branch, Lexington Public Library, 3000 Blake James Drive

6 – 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, Northside YMCA, 381 W. Loudon Ave.

Mayor Gorton said, “The Urban County Council and administration worked together to craft a transparent process that starts with extensive public input through an online survey, public meetings, and appearances at neighborhood gatherings.” Councilmembers are also hosting meetings.

There is a survey online for anyone who prefers to submit their preferences electronically. Click here to take part in that survey. It is available through August 27.

