Community raises the Donate Life flag to honor generous organ donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members gathered at a ceremony Monday to raise the Donate Life flag, honoring donor families and celebrating the gift of life.

For kidney recipient Ashley Holt, the gift is personal. Her life forever changed in August 2023 thanks to an organ donor.

"I got involved with Network for Hope soon after I was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and my physicians and my care team said that the best plan of treatment for me would be organ donation," Holt said. "It's the greatest act of love that you can possibly practice is making sure that others can live on with your legacy."

Family Support Coordinator Tanda Dannelly said the Donate Life flag represents renewal, growth and a second chance.

"It is an emotional job, but you meet so many beautiful families, so many giving, loving families. You hear so many beautiful stories, and the main part of it all is that you get to save lives or help save lives," Dannelly said.

With every flag raised, the community is reminded to give the gift of life.

"It's a wonderful organization whether you're working here or volunteering here, again, because of all the contacts that you come across and you make, wonderful staff here at UK that you get to work with. Our staff is awesome, but most importantly is getting to work with families and to save lives," Dannelly said.