Community rallies to support funeral expenses for 10-year-old Jayden Spicer

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the family of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer prepares to lay him to rest, people from across the country have offered to help with funeral expenses.

Jeff Hamilton, the owner of Breathitt Funeral Home has stepped forward to cover costs for the child's services, while others have joined in to ensure Jayden receives a dignified farewell.

"When you see the little boy's picture Jayden, you cannot help but break down and just wonder what his life could have been like. And I think that hits home with everybody," said Hamilton.

But Hamilton isn't the only one who wants to help lay Jayden to rest properly. The funeral home has received calls from hundreds of people wanting to contribute.

"It's just a lot of help from a wide array of people from different walks of life," Hamilton said.

Soulshine Industries, the company making Jayden's custom casket, was willing to provide its services free of charge.

"They made it just so effortless," Hamilton said. "They just wanted to know the things that Jayden liked, which was Spider Man. So he's going to have a full Spider Man casket with his name on it."

However, Father Jim Sichko with the Diocese of Lexington insisted on paying the bill after learning the Texas-based company runs strictly on donations. He told them to use those funds for another grieving family.

"And that really touched my heart," Hamilton said.

Hamilton tells me the generosity of donors will help provide Jayden with a headstone, hopefully featuring his face.

"I just wanted to see that little boy taken care of the best way possible, and I wanted the family to not have to worry about that financial burden," Hamilton said.