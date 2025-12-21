Community rallies with trucks for 3-year-old boy with terminal brain tumor

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lincoln County community came together to celebrate 3-year-old Bowen's birthday in an extraordinary way, filling a high school parking lot with trucks to honor a little boy battling a terminal brain tumor.

Bowen has DIPG, a terminal brain tumor, but in his short time, he has won the hearts of many in his community. His love for trucks inspired friends and neighbors to organize a special celebration at Lincoln County High School.

"He is the light in this world, and he is so perfect, loving, care, and I would do anything for this little boy," family friend Madilyn Clarkson said.

Before Bowen arrived at the high school. The community was getting ready to give him an unforgettable party filled with trucks of all kinds.

"The turnout is mind-blowing," truck event attendee Sara Henry said.

The display wasn't just about trucks - it was about showing Bowen's family they aren't alone during this difficult time.

"This end of Kentucky. We are just a close community. When one momma cries, we all cry," resident Heather Camden said.

Camden hoped the celebration would bring joy to the young boy.

"I just hope he has the best day, and he comes out and has a peaceful day. He doesn't get overwhelmed. He has a good time looking at all the equipment," Camden said.

The family is feeling love and support from across the Bluegrass region during this uncertain time. They're leaning on their faith as they navigate Bowen's diagnosis.

"They are leaning on their faith. And just to continue to spend time with Bowen and see the happy, loving, sweet little boy that he is. Embracing every moment that they possibly can," family friend Natasha Brown said.

Brown says they will be planning several fundraisers to help pay for medical bills. If you want to help, you can send a donation to Cierra at @cierrapenn.