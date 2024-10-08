Community reacts to deadly medical helicopter crash

GRANT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — “When something like that happens, it just really takes everyone back. Because everyone is like, "What? Here?" said Williamstown resident Stone Robertson.

For him and the rest of Grant County, the medical helicopter crash in neighboring Owen County couldn't have been more shocking.

“It came out of nowhere,” he added.

The FAA tells us the three first responders who died worked for the Air Evac team based in Williamstown. Robertson says the fact that these victims were instrumental in saving people's lives makes this news even harder to handle.

“This is just very, very sad," Robertson said. “Especially since the fact that they were out doing, you know, in a way, God's work."

Robertson says everyone has each other's back when tragedies happen in this tight-knit community.

“I mean, everybody knows each other here, your neighbors are your friends, and so everybody looks out for each other," said Robertson.

Now, while it is a time of mourning and reflecting on these heroes' legacies, Robertson wants to look at how this tragedy can be used as a tool for unity.

"What can we get out of this, in a sense of community?" The man born and raised in Grant County added, “Just be grateful for those people and put more motion in that direction, and love and support them and their families. That's the best thing any of us can do, I believe."

