Family, friends remember Hilory Davis 1 year after fatal overdose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends and family gathered Thursday evening to honor Hilory Davis on the one-year anniversary of her overdose death at a Lexington hotel.

Her ex-boyfriend Bryan Epperson faces federal charges in connection with two other similar overdose deaths, LEX 18 previously reported.

Hilory was found dead from an overdose on November 7, 2023, at a Lexington hotel. While no one has been charged in her case, Epperson is accused in the overdose deaths of two other women under very similar circumstances.

"It's a day that a lot of us have, has marked a lot of pain and a lot of sorrow," said Heather Shelton, who organized the memorial service near the hotel where Hilory was found.

Shelton described Hilory as someone who brought joy to everyone around her.

"It was a privilege to be her friend. It was a privilege to be her sister from another family, you know what I mean? It was just she was a privilege and an absolute utter joy in all of our lives," Shelton said.

The memorial focused on celebrating the light Hilory was known to shine among her friends and family.

"Her laugh, her smile, it just radiated. It was like a big ball of supernova fire. It didn't matter what mood she was in, she would show up for you," one friend said.

"I don't want everybody to think she was a statistic," April Stamper said, another friend of Hilory.

The memorial included words of remembrance, prayers, and a balloon release. Attendees received pamphlets with Davis's photo and a poem verse.

"Just to let the people know that she's not forgotten," Shelton said.

Reacheal Dawson's loved ones also attended the memorial. Dawson's overdose death in June is also connected to Epperson. While showing support for Davis's family, Dawson's boyfriend said they are demanding justice for all of Epperson's alleged victims.

"If we didn't come together as a whole right now then who would? If we don't do something now, if we don't keep pushing, who's going to?" he said.

"It doesn't feel like it's enough. It doesn't. I want more and I'm sure everybody standing over in that circle does too," he added.

Organizers hope the memorial will inspire others in recovery.

"Hopefully this will let women empower themselves and empower their recovery and see that you don't have to live that way anymore. You don't have to live that life anymore, and she made sure every single day counted," one speaker said.

Epperson has a federal arraignment scheduled for November 24 related to the overdose deaths of Rachelle Dawson in Clark County and Kristen Morris in Powell County. He could face up to life in prison if found guilty on the federal charges.

