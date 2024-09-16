Community remembers Lexington photographer, Patrick Mitchell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Patrick Mitchell is a well-known name throughout the Lexington community who made a big impact through his photographs, voice, and writing.

Mitchell passed away on Sept. 12.

Ricardo Franklin is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and is also the son of the late Lexington activist Anita Franklin.

Franklin began working with the department after her son, Antonio Franklin Jr., became a victim of gun violence.

Mitchell was known for capturing images of events happening across Lexington, including the peace walks held by the Franklin family.

"He was a mentor and a leader to me," says Ricardo. "He's someone I looked up to and always went to. Having someone like that, I was able to rely so heavily on to capture these specific moments that are so dear to me and bring me closer to my mom, I will always be thankful and grateful for his work."

A celebration is being held this Friday at Douglas Park from 7-11 to remember and honor the life of Patrick Mitchell.

